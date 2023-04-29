Seers reach Bihar's Aurangabad for yagya, laud Modi government

Patna, April 28 (IANS) Hindu seers, who reached Bihar's Aurangabad district on Friday to participate in an ongoing yagya, expressed support for the Narendra Modi government.

Jagatguru Shri Rambhadracharya, during his sermon, termed Modi "a strong Prime Minister" and said that he will free Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) one day.

The seer said he had prayed to the sun god for freeing PoK, which he termed as the land of the solar deity's father, sage Kashyap.

Radhe Radhe Baba, the Mahamandaleshwar of Ujjain, who also arrived for the programme, pitched for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as Modi's successor.

The seven-day 'mahayagya' started in Dev block on April 23.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.