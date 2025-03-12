Seerat Kapoor shares essential hair and skin care tips for Holi

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Ahead of Holi, actress Seerat Kapoor has shared her essential beauty tips to keep her hair and skin protected during the colorful celebrations.

Seerat has opened up about her personal Holi skincare and haircare routine that ensures she enjoys the festival without any worries. She shared, “Holi has always been memorable. I love the spirit of this festival. It’s high on energy, music, the moments of laughter, and of course, indulging in balanced proportions of festive delicacies like coconut and mawa-stuffed gujiya, thandai, and jalebis set the mood right. While the colors make Holi special, I always ensure to use only eco-friendly and herbal colors. Chemical-based colors can harm both the skin and hair, so it’s important to play safe and enjoy every moment responsibly.”

Seerat also urged her fans to celebrate Holi by opting for natural colors and prioritizing safety while enjoying the festivities. “Holi is all about spreading love and happiness. Just remember to be mindful of your skin and hair, play safe, and make beautiful memories,” she added.

For her skin, the actress recommended applying a thick layer of moisturizer or sunscreen to create a protective barrier. “I make sure to cover my body with a good moisturizer and sunscreen before stepping out. This helps keep my skin from absorbing harmful chemicals in the colors,” Seerat mentioned.

In preparation for the colorful celebrations, Seerat stresses the importance of oiling your hair. "Before stepping out for Holi, I always apply a generous amount of coconut or almond oil to my hair. This creates a protective barrier, preventing the colors from seeping into the strands and keeping the hair from getting dry and damaged," she shared.

Additionally, the Run Raja Run actress recommended tying the hair in a braid or bun to minimize exposure to colors and prevent tangling, allowing for a more manageable hairstyle.

Seerat also stressed the importance of staying hydrated, advising people to drink plenty of water and herbal liquids to keep their hair and skin nourished from within.

“Drinking plenty of water and herbal liquids will help detox your body and keep your hair and skin healthy from the inside out. Don’t forget to moisturize your skin before heading out for Holi to keep it soft and protected,” Seerat advised.

Holi 2025 celebrations will take place on March 13 and 14, beginning with Holika Dahan and followed by Rangwali Holi.

