Seemed impossible, but I made it: Pooja Yadav on her journey from Varanasi to Indian women's hockey team

Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) At 21, Pooja Yadav, who hails from the outskirts of Varanasi, has become the first-ever woman from the Purvanchal region to make it to the Indian hockey team.

She has been training in the senior national camp in SAI, Bengaluru over the past few weeks, and her efforts have earned her a spot in the 26-member Indian Women's Hockey squad for the upcoming tour of Australia, scheduled to take place from April 26 to May 4 at the Perth Hockey Stadium.

Reflecting on her selection, Pooja said, "It was an incredible feeling when I learnt that I have been selected for the national squad. Everyone from back home started calling me. My parents and siblings were especially overjoyed because something like this seemed impossible before, but now they are proud that I have made it.

"I am very proud that I am the first woman player from Purvanchal to make it to the Indian team. I hope my selection acts as an inspiration for other girls from rural areas that even they can reach great heights and they should not suppress their dreams. I urge their families to support them because, with enough training and hard work, we can see more women players emerging from Purvanchal," she added.

Pooja was first selected in the 65-member core probable group and has been training with the senior players since March 23. Talking about her experience in the training camp, she said, "It has been a wonderful experience so far training with the senior players. Just observing their work and following along has helped me improve my game by leaps and bounds. Everyone is very easy to talk to and they constantly teach us ways we can improve."

Pooja also highlighted the impact her roommate, Neha, has had on her so far. "Since I am a midfielder, I used to always look up to Sushila di and Neha di and now training alongside them is a dream come true. Neha di is also my roommate in the camp, and she has mentored me very well, not just on the field but off it as well. She has helped me with my diet and revising game strategies and has given me a lot of insightful knowledge from her experience playing for India over the years."

Pooja hails from a rural village on the outskirts of Varanasi and comes from humble beginnings. In 2022, Pooja first got selected in the junior squad of Uttar Pradesh Hockey and then made it into the senior squad of her state team. Although she hasn’t played for the Indian junior team, her strong performances at the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025 earned her a spot in the senior national camp.

Talking about her early years, Pooja said, "I used to play a lot of cricket when I was a kid, but my interest in hockey started when I played in my school next to my house. I started playing in 2015, first representing the state junior team and later the senior team. I narrowly missed selection for the Indian junior team on several occasions, however, I am glad that everything worked out and I directly made it into the senior squad.

"My focus for now is to do well and make the most of whatever opportunities I get in the Australia tour. I need to make sure that I play well and stay in the squad for the FIH Hockey Pro League matches coming ahead," Pooja concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.