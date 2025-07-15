Security tightened ahead of HM Shah's visit to Jaipur for co-operation conference on Thursday

Jaipur, July 15 (IANS) Jaipur police have heightened security ahead of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah's visit to the city on July 17 to attend the Co-operation Conference.

Acting on the instructions of senior officers, police personnel are conducting verification drives at hotels and dharamshalas across several police station areas. They are checking IDs and asking to report any suspicious individuals, said officials on Tuesday.

Police Commissioner and a team also visited Dadiya village, the venue of the event, to review security arrangements. The entire route -- from the airport to the venue, as well as the public access route to the programme -- was closely inspected for security preparedness.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Cooperation (Independent Charge), Gautam Kumar Dak, reviewed preparations for the Co-operation and Employment Festival during a meeting held at the Apex Bank Auditorium on Tuesday. He directed officials to ensure all arrangements are completed on time and urged officers and staff to fulfill their responsibilities with diligence ahead of the high-profile visit.

Acknowledging the large turnout expected from across the state, Dak instructed officials to prioritise the comfort and safety of attendees. He called for proper arrangements for food, drinking water, accommodation, and refreshment facilities such as buttermilk and tea at the venue.

To streamline coordination, he ordered the establishment of a help desk and a control room at the venue to provide immediate assistance to visitors. Seven in-charge officers have been appointed block-wise following the creation of the control room.

He also instructed the installation of signboards for smooth crowd movement and better parking facilities, and emphasised the need to organise the exhibition attractively, ensuring that cooperative products are well-displayed and clearly visible.

He also called for widespread publicity of the program and distribution of literature on state government schemes to the visitors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.