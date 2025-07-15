Tesla's India Launch: Should You Buy Now or Wait for Price Drop?

With Tesla inaugurating its first showroom in India, attention has now shifted to the Model Y — the car it has chosen to launch — and its hefty price tag.

Priced at around ₹60 lakh, the Model Y's launch has reignited the debate over India’s high import duties on foreign-made vehicles. For comparison, the same car is priced at approximately ₹29.9 lakh in China, ₹37.5 lakh in the United States, and ₹45.6 lakh in Germany — all significantly lower than the Indian price.

India’s Import Duty on Fully-Built Cars

India currently imposes a whopping 100% import duty on fully-built vehicles priced above $40,000 and 70% on those below that threshold. These steep tariffs are part of the government's broader ‘Make in India’ initiative, intended to:

Encourage global companies to set up manufacturing units in India Protect the domestic automobile sector Reduce the trade deficit Support local job creation and homegrown brands Tesla’s Pushback

Tesla, and Elon Musk in particular, have openly criticized India’s high import tax regime. Despite this, the company has opted for a "retail-first" strategy — opening showrooms and selling imported vehicles to test market response — rather than investing in manufacturing facilities just yet.

Acknowledging that high import taxes contribute to “price anxiety” among consumers, Tesla has been lobbying the Indian government to lower these duties, especially for electric vehicles.

What Lies Ahead

With discussions underway between India and the U.S. on a potential bilateral trade deal, Tesla is hoping for some tax relief — especially as the company grapples with significant global losses in 2024–25. Until then, the Indian customer will have to bear the cost of Tesla’s imported EV dream.