Security forces’ searches underway to locate missing Meitei youth in Manipur

Imphal, March 21 (IANS) Massive search by the Manipur police and other security forces continued for the fifth day on Thursday to locate 20-year-old Meitei youth Luwangthem Mukhesh, who went missing on March 16, an official said.

A police officer said that state police personnel, along with Assam Rifles and other Central force personnel, have been conducting search operations jointly and separately in Imphal West, Imphal East, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, and Kangpokpi districts to rescue Mukhesh, a resident of Keishampat Lelmajam Leikal area of Imphal West district.

Tracker dogs were also deployed to locate the missing youth, the official said, adding that Mukhesh was reported missing after driving a car towards the tribal-dominated district Churachandpur on March 16 afternoon.

Mukhesh’s family members registered a missing person report at the Imphal Police Station.

"All-out efforts are ongoing to trace Mukhesh by the police personnel and other security forces. Massive search operations are on in all suspected areas," the official said, adding that the civil society organisations are also trying to gather inputs about the whereabouts of the missing youth.

He said that CCTV footage shows his vehicle was last seen in Bishnupur district near Chinikon, close to the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district.

Protest demonstrations are going on in Imphal demanding that security forces immediately rescue the missing youth.

Holding the demonstration at Keisampat locality, the protestors also demanded that the lives of innocent civilians be saved.

Mukhesh’s mother also made a fervent appeal to the authorities to ensure the safety of her son. According to official reports, more than 30 youths belonging to the Meitei community have reportedly gone missing since the ethnic violence broke out in the state 22 months ago.

Meanwhile, Manipur police arrested three cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) outfit from Imphal West District and recovered a two-wheeler and four mobile sets. Also the security forces in their ongoing search operations recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from different districts.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.