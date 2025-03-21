Tejashwi slams Nitish over his 'Earth will end in 10 years' remark

Patna, March 21 (IANS) A fresh political controversy erupted after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed that the use of mobile phones would lead to the destruction of Earth in 10 years.

Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, took a dig at Nitish Kumar’s statement, calling it "conservative and anti-technology".

“From an environmental perspective, the Bihar assembly is going paperless, and members are encouraged to ask questions online.” “If a member has to ask a supplementary question, they need to refer to a mobile or tablet. But Bihar has a computer-illiterate Chief Minister who is against technology, youth, students, and women,” Yadav said.

“It is unfortunate and condemnable that Bihar has such a conservative Chief Minister,” Yadav said.

During Question Hour, Kumar Krishna Mohan alias Suday Yadav was seen using his mobile phone while asking a question regarding PDS dealers.

Upon noticing this, CM Nitish Kumar raised a strong objection, reminding the House that mobile phones are already banned inside the Assembly.

Addressing Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, the CM demanded strict action, saying: “It is already banned in the House. I request you (Speaker) that whoever comes with a mobile phone should be thrown out of the House.”

He further warned about the negative impact of excessive mobile phone use.

“Earlier, we used to see this a lot. We knew there would be trouble, so we stopped in 2019. If this continues, the world will end in the next 10 years,” Kumar said.

“Why are you standing with a mobile phone? Speak on your own,” Kumar asked Suday Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav’s remarks have added fuel to the ongoing political battle between the ruling alliance and the opposition.

The debate over technology, governance, and Nitish Kumar’s leadership is likely to intensify in Bihar’s political circles. The opposition leaders are raising questions about is Nitish Kumar out of touch with modern governance.

