River-linking project progressing rapidly, says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, March 21 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday that the ambitious task of delivering water to every farm through the river-linking project is progressing rapidly.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted two major river-linking projects for Madhya Pradesh, which is a golden opportunity to expand irrigation area further in the state.

The Chief Minister made this statement addressing the inaugural ceremony of Narmada-Kshipra Multipurpose Micro Lift Irrigation Project of worth Rs 2,489.65 crore in Ujjain on Thursday.

Under this project, water will be lifted from the Omkareshwar reservoir near Barela village in Khandwa district, which is a significant step in irrigation, agriculture, and rural development in the region.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi resolved long-standing inter-state river disputes, paving the way for river-linking projects. The Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) project faced disputes between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for 20 years, but with the resolution, the project is now taking shape," Yadav said.

Similarly, work has commenced on the Ken-Betwa link project following agreements between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Yadav said, adding that these projects aim to provide water to every farm in the state.

"It is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh that two major multipurpose river-linking projects, Ken-Betwa and Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal, have been initiated. Today, with the Narmada-Kshipra Micro Lift Irrigation Project, Narmada water has reached Tarana in Ujjain," Yadav said.

He further stated that PM Modi’s ‘Per Drop More Crop’ initiative will benefit farmers from sprinkler and drip irrigation systems, allowing maximum irrigation with minimal water usage.

This method eliminates the need for land levelling, ensuring efficient irrigation, increased productivity, and optimal water conservation.

He stated that the process to recruit one lakh candidates for government jobs within a year, including large-scale recruitment in the police and health departments has been started.

