Security breach during Union Minister's visit in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Patna April 9 (IANS) A major security breach has been reported during the visit of Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district when his convoy was attacked by a man.

The man is said to be mentally-challenged and is on the run.

The incident occurred at Bishanpur Saraiya Chowk under Deoria police station in the district. The person smashed the window panes of two vehicles of Rai's convoy. He, however, could not identify the vehicle in which Rai was travelling.

Rai was on the way from Satohar block in West Champaran to Patna on Saturday evening. When he came to Bishunpur Saraiya Chowk, the mentally-challenged person attacked his convoy. The alleged person was also injured during the incident.

"We have learnt about the incident through local residents, but have not received any written complaint so far. The attacker was a mentally-challenged person and he is on the run. We are making efforts to nab him and will admit him to a hospital for treatment," said Uday Kumar Singh, SHO of Deoria police station.

