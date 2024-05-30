Security beefed up in Kanyakumari ahead of PM Modi's visit

Chennai, May 30 (IANS) Security has been beefed up in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit who is scheduled to arrive at around 4.45 p.m. in a helicopter from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The Prime Minister is visiting Kanyakumari for a three-day meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial from May 30 to June 1.

Around 3,000 police personnel are in place for the Prime Minister’s visit.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to reach the government guest house in the district from the helipad and after that, he will visit the Kanyakumari Devi temple where he will offer prayers.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to travel to the Vivekananda Rock memorial on a ferry and will be in the meditation hall of the Rock memorial for close to 45 hours.

Restrictions are in place in the district and in the Kanyakumari Devi temple where the Prime Minister will reach in the evening for prayers.

Meanwhile, Congress has opposed the Prime Minister's three-day stay for meditation. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India not to grant permission for the visit as it violated the model code of conduct. The Congress leader said that this was a silent election campaign.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.