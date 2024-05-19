Security beefed up at BJP headquarters, traffic diversions made: Delhi Police

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Delhi Police on Sunday beefed up security at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters here ahead of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's call for a protest march.

The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory: “In view of the proposed protest by a political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road and Vikas Marg. DDU marg may be closed for traffic movement between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly,” traffic cops wrote on X.

“We have heightened security as a precautionary measure and adequate numbers of police personnel have been deployed and the area has been barricaded,” said a senior police officer.

On Saturday, addressing a press conference, CM Kejriwal announced a march to the BJP office. He said, "You people are seeing how these people are after the AAP, they (BJP) are putting our leaders in jail one after the other. They put me, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh in jail. Today my PA was put in jail. They are saying that they will put Raghav Chaddha, who has just returned from London, in jail. They are saying in a few days, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi will also be put in jail.”

“I want to tell the Prime Minister, you are playing this ‘Jail ka khel’ by putting one person after the other in jail. Sometimes you put Manish Sisodia, sometimes Arvind Kejriwal, and sometimes Sanjay Singh in jail. I am coming to BJP headquarters with all my big leaders, MLAs, MPs, and everyone, at noon tomorrow. Whoever you want to put in jail, put them in all at once. You think that you will crush AAP by putting its leaders in jail, the Aam Aadmi Party is not going to be crushed like this. You try putting them in jail once and see,” CM Kejriwal said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.