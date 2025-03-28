Second single 'Nesukuthey' from Sonia Aggarwal-starrer ‘Will’ released

Chennai, Mar 28 (IANS) The makers of director Sivaraman’s upcoming film, ‘Will’, featuring actress Sonia Aggarwal in the lead, on Friday released ‘Nesukuthey’, the second single from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

What has led to immense interest in the film and its music is that the music for this film has been scored by Sonia Aggarwal’s brother Saurabh Aggarwal, who makes his debut in to the world of music direction with this film.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sonia Aggarwal shared the link to the second single. She wrote, “Presenting the Electrifying second single #Nesikuthey from #Will Feel the magic of the music. A mesmerizing treat! A @saurabhaggarwalmusic musical. Written & Directed by @dir_sivaraman24 Special appearance by @vikranth_santhosh. Starring @soniaaggarwal1@alekhya_gadamboina @millababygal @actresssanjana”

The romantic number, which has been set to tune by Saurabh, has been sung by Priya Mali and has lyrics by Kalai Kumar. The soft, mellifluous number has high retention value and is bound to impress those young at heart.

The film, which has been directed by Sivaraman, has cinematography by T S Prasanna and editing by G Dinesh. Art direction is by Mani and choreography is by Abu and Chals.

It may be recalled that Sonia Aggarwal, some days ago, had taken to X to happily announce that her brother was turning a music director in the Tamil film industry by composing music for her film.

She had then written, “Excited to announce that the audio rights for our #Will movie have been acquired by @NewMusicIndia. And proud to say the music is composed by my brother..Big things are coming Stay tuned!”

Music director Saurabh Aggarwal had then said, “Life begins with mothers, and so do our dreams! As I take this step into the world of music direction, it only feels right to dedicate my very first post to the one who made it all possible—my mom. She’s been my first teacher, my strongest supporter, and the heart behind every note I play. Every dream I chase has her love and guidance woven into it. This one’s for you, Mom. Thank you for being my foundation, my inspiration, and my forever muse!”

He then penned an emotional post of gratitude to his sister.

Saurabh said, “A huge thank you to my sister, Soniya Agarwal, for being there for me at every step of my life. From childhood memories to this amazing milestone, you’ve been my constant source of strength, laughter, and encouragement. Your support means the world to me, and having you as part of this journey is a gift I’ll forever cherish. This movie wouldn’t be the same without you, and neither would I. Thank you for always being my rock!” The young music director had also thanked his director for the opportunity.

He wrote, “A special thanks to S. Sivaraman for believing in me and giving me the incredible opportunity to launch my career as a music director. Your trust and vision have made this dream come true, and I’m beyond grateful for your guidance and support throughout this journey. This poster represents not just the movie, but the beginning of everything—thank you for being a part of this special moment in my life.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.