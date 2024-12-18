Second Mpox case detected in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 18 (IANS) With another person turning positive for Mpox on Wednesday, the total number of such cases in Kerala have reached two, forcing state health authorities onto a high alert.

State Health Minister Veena George said all those who have come into direct contact with the two positive cases and are having symptoms have to get in touch with the nearest health authorities.

The first case was reported last week when a Wayanad resident, coming from the UAE, turned positive and health authorities went on a high alert.

The second case is of a Kannur resident, also arriving from the UAE.

Both these people are now in isolation at the state-run Medical College hospital in Kannur.

Under instructions from George, the emergency meeting of the Rapid Response Team decided to prepare a route map of the two people who turned positive.

"All those who have had direct contact have to be under observation for 21 days. An alert has been sent to airports to ensure that people who arrive have to inform authorities, if they have any health issues, so adequate checks can be done,” said George.

The WHO has classified Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern due to its widespread prevalence, particularly in parts of Africa.

Unlike airborne diseases like Covid or H1N1, Mpox is mainly transmitted through direct physical contact with an infected individual, including touch and sexual activity.

To prevent spread, it is crucial to avoid close contact with infected individuals and to follow appropriate safety measures. While transporting a patient, caregivers should wear gowns, N95 masks, gloves, and goggles. The patient should also wear a triple-layer mask. Any wounds should be covered. Ambulances and equipment must be disinfected after use, and items related to the patient should be disposed of as per guidelines.

Incidentally, this is the second time in two years that Kerala has reported Mpox. The previous case was in 2022

