Second airport for Bengaluru certain, many locations being considered: Minister Patil

Bengaluru, July 10 (IANS) Emphasising the rapidly growing global city of Bengaluru's need for another international airport with an annual capacity of handling 100 million passengers, Karnataka Minister for Infrastructure, MB Patil, stated on Wednesday that the construction of a second airport for the city was certain.

Speaking at a press conference at Vidhana Soudha, Minister MB Patil noted that a land parcel of about 4,500-5,000 acres would be required for the proposed airport.

A high-level committee will make the appropriate decision, taking several factors into account, he added.

"Currently, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, which is the third-busiest airport in the country after Mumbai and Delhi, has an annual capacity of handling 52 million passengers and 0.71 million tonnes of cargo. Further expansions could optimise these figures to 110 million passengers and 1.10 million tonnes of cargo. The airport is expected to reach its peak handling capacity by 2035, both in terms of passengers and cargo. Thereafter, there will be no scope for further building of runways, as it already has two," he explained.

Regarding the Tamil Nadu government's decision to build an airport at Hosur following Karnataka's initiation of talks for a second airport for Bengaluru, Patil opined that their decision would not affect Karnataka.

"According to norms, before arriving at a decision on the airport's location, we need to consider ecological factors.

“Besides, connectivity, such as highways, trains, and metro, should also be kept in mind. The aspects of passenger load and facilitating industrial growth also need to be deliberated," Patil elaborated.

The minister stated that the government now has a few options regarding probable sites, such as Kanakapura Road, Mysuru Road, Magadi, Doddaballapura, Dabaspet, and Tumakuru.

The exclusivity clause with BIAL, which restricts building another airport within a 150 KM radius, terminates in 2033.

“If we begin the process now, we can have the second airport ready by then,” he claimed.

"Cities like Mumbai and Delhi have their second airports at a distance of 35-40 km, and we will consider this as well. Overall, the decision will be taken to facilitate growth and improve the liveability of Bengaluru," the minister assured.

Patil also mentioned that he had a telephonic conversation with the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy about the state's industrial development.

"We will soon meet Kumaraswamy in person and submit a proposal. The state will extend its full cooperation to those who have expressed interest in bringing large industries to the state, including semiconductor manufacturing units," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.