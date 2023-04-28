Second accused turns approver in Delhi excise policy case

Hyderabad-based Butchibabu Gorantla, the former Chartered Accountant of BRS leader K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, has now turned an approver in the excise policy case.

This came after Dinesh Arora had earlier turned approver in the case.

Gorantla is the person who represented the South Group. There are several persons, including Sarath Reddy, K. Kavitha, and Magunta Reddy, who are part of this South Group.

Gorantla was first arrested in connection with the case by the CBI for his alleged role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, thereby causing wrongful gains to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners.

"Now that Gorantla has tuned approver, it will help the prosecution's case. We will now be able to prove our case before the special PMLA court," said a source in the ED.

