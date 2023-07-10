Search operation starts after infiltration bid in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, July 10 (IANS) A search operation was started on Monday by the Indian Army after an infiltration attempt was made on the line of control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, officials said.

Defence ministry spokesman, Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said that operation is in progress in Nowshera sector.

Details will be shared later.

Official sources said firing had also taken place in the area when an infiltration attempt was made on the LoC in Nowshera sector late last night.

