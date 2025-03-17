Sean Paul feels AI can make songwriters ‘lazy’

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Known for belting out hits such as “Temperature”, “Get Busy” and “Move Your Body, singer Sean Paul has talked about the influence of AI (artificial intelligence) in the music industry and feels it can make songwriters “lazy”.

The singer, who has worked with names such as Beyonce and Sia, told Sky News: "It's a Pandora's box - when you open it, it's going to change all the parameters. It's down to you to get used to the game."

Paul feels that AI could make songwriters "lazy" and that music could become "more dispensable", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I am apprehensive about certain parts of (it) in terms of making people lazy to writing. It can become a toy and make music more dispensable."

He believes as though he's had "the short end of the stick for a long time".

The chart-topping star reflected: "I feel me, the artist, the creator, I've got the short end of the stick for a long time. Even before the days of streaming - we get 0.0 something of the product - and it's we that created it."

However, he is determined to remain open-minded about the potential of AI.

He said: "I've used it for trying to finish riddim patterns that I have ... I used it as a tool … as I think everybody should."

Earlier this year, Sir Paul McCartney proposed changes to copyright law that would protect artists from AI.

The Beatles legend cautioned that AI could create a "Wild West" in the music business.

He told the BBC: "You get young guys, girls, coming up, and they write a beautiful song, and they don't own it. They don't have anything to do with it. And anyone who wants can just rip it off.

"The truth is, the money's going somewhere. Somebody's getting paid, so why shouldn't it be the guy who sat down and wrote 'Yesterday'?"

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.