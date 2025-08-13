Schools shut in five Telangana districts in view of heavy rain alert

Hyderabad, Aug 13 (IANS) The Telangana government has ordered the closure of all schools in five districts for two days in view of the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and declared half-day schools in Hyderabad, while IT companies have been advised to enable work from home.

With very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall likely in Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts on August 13 and 14, the school education department has declared holidays for two days to all government and private schools in these districts.

The department has also declared a half-day holiday on both days to all government and private schools in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area. The director of school education stated in an order that the schools shall function only in the morning shift.

The Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department has advised IT/ITES companies in Hyderabad and adjoining areas to enable work from home for their employees on August 13 in view of the predicted heavy rains.

Sanjay Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, IT, Electronics and Communications Department, issued the advisory. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

He advised IT/ITES companies to facilitate work from home for employees wherever possible. They have also been asked to issue internal advisories to staff regarding safe travel and emergency contact procedures.

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has advised residents in low-lying areas to move to safe locations and stay alert.

HYDRAA said extremely heavy rains are forecasted from August 13 to August 15. Northern Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri district, Cyberabad area are likely to be most affected. Rainfall of 10-15 centimetres is expected, and some places may receive up to 20 cm.

HYDRA Commissioner A. V. Ranganath has said that HYDRA and GHMC teams are on standby to respond.

The IMD has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in some districts on August 13 and 14. Red alert has been issued to Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad districts.

Orange alert has been issued to other districts, including Hyderabad and adjoining Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a video conference with senior officials of all departments and district Collectors from the Command Control Centre on Tuesday evening.

He directed officials to take all necessary safety measures to avoid the loss of life during heavy rains and also ensure no vehicle movement on the flooding bridges, canals, streams and causeways brimming with heavy flows in the low-lying areas.

Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has asked all irrigation department officials to be stationed only at the place of their duty and be fully vigilant against any mishap/danger due to excessive rain. Leave of all irrigation officials is cancelled for the next four days.

“A careful watch is to be kept on all irrigation projects/ reservoirs/ canals/ tanks, etc. At the first sign of any likely breach or damage due to heavy rains, please inform your district Collector, your district Chief engineer and the Engineer in Chief ( irrigation). The Principal Secretary (irrigation) and Engineer in Chief (irrigation) are requested to closely monitor the situation in all irrigation projects/ reservoirs/ canals/ tanks, etc., in all districts,” the minister said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I may also be directly intimated immediately (mobile number 7036836869) by any irrigation official in the state if any alarming situation is developing in any irrigation department assets/ water bodies anywhere in the state,” he added.

