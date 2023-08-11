School posting case: Calcutta HC orders central agency probe to continue

Kolkata, Aug 11 (IANS) Calcutta High Court’s single judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to continue their probe on the allegations on cash against ensuring postings of primary teachers in the state- run schools of their choice and in their native districts.

The bench has also directed the inclusion of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the investigation to track the money-trail angle in the case. If necessary the central agency sleuths should also integrate the 350 primary teachers whose names have surfaced on this count, Justice Gangopadhyay observed.

Earlier, the CBI sleuths questioned the former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), Manik Bhattacharya on this count following a direction of the same single- judge bench, who also directed the central agency sleuths to submit the video- recording of that interrogation to his court.

Bhattacharya approached the Supreme Court challenging the single- judge bench order. The apex court stayed that order.

On Friday, while passing the order for the continuation of the central agency probe in the cash for posting case, Justice Gangopadhyay observed that the Supreme Court had not imposed any stay on the overall CBI probe in the case.

To recall, the WBBPE recruited primary teachers in 2020. Some selected teachers approached the Calcutta High Court High Court alleging massive irregularities in the posting process where some got posting in schools of their choice in their native districts against payment of money.

