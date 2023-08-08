School jobs case: Arrested Trinamool MLA threatened candidate demanding refund of money

Kolkata, Aug 8 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has revealed an explosive WhatsApp conversation involving Trinamool Congress legislator Jiban Krishna Saha, who has been arrested in connection with the cash for school jobs case, where the latter allegedly gave arrest threats to a candidate demanding return of money after not getting appointment letter.

After retrieving Saha's WhatsApp chat data, sources said the CBI found that a candidate named Dipak wanted refund of Rs 12 lakh from the legislator, which he allegedly paid for a school job, after not getting enlisted in the final list.

Initially, as per the retrieved data, the legislator agreed to pay the entire amount in two instalments of Rs 6 lakh each.

However, sources added, when the candidate insisted on specifying a date for refunding the money, Saha lost his cool and gave arrest threats to Dipak.

As per the retrieved data, Saha even went to the extent of saying that if he (the candidate) badgered again, he will not get back a single penny and instead will be jailed.

To recall, during the arrest of Saha by the CBI in April this year, there was a lot of drama over the MLA's cellphones from where the chat data has been retrieved.

When the CBI had raided his place, the legislator had thrown his two cellphones into a pond adjacent to his house.

The CBI had to pump out all the water from the pond to retrieve the phones.

