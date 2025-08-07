School children tie 'Rakhis' to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's wrist

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Reaffirming her commitment to make the city safe, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Thursday, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children from primary schools run by the Delhi government, the Central government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The celebration, held at the Chief Minister's Seva Sadan, was filled with warmth and joy as children tied rakhis on CM Gupta's wrist, expressing their affection and good wishes.

In return, the Chief Minister gave the children gifts, encouraging their spirit and participation.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Gupta said that Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of the sacred bond and unshakeable trust between brothers and sisters.

"This festival reminds us of our duty to protect our values, families, and society. It is my first Raksha Bandhan as Chief Minister of Delhi, and I am truly delighted to celebrate it in the company of children," she added.

She said that this emotional bond also brings with it a greater responsibility -- the responsibility of building a capital city that is safe, clean, green, and truly Viksit (developed).

She reaffirmed her government's commitment to working tirelessly towards this vision.

Extending her greetings to the people of Delhi, the Chief Minister said, "I pray for the happiness and strength of every sister, and wish success, growth, and a sense of purpose for every brother. Our dream is to build a society where every sister is respected, and every brother embraces his responsibilities."

Earlier, CM Gupta announced the creation of a new dedicated department for Sports and Youth Affairs in Delhi.

"This department will be solely responsible for supporting and nurturing the potential of young sportspersons across the city. Our athletes deserve more than applause -- they deserve infrastructure, respect, and long-term institutional support," she said.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while interacting with children from the Delhi Olympic Association, various government schools, and sports training centres, who gathered at the Assembly to thank her for visionary initiatives benefiting young athletes and meritorious students in the national capital.

She announced the establishment of sports coaching centres across Delhi to ensure that no athlete is left behind due to lack of access or resources.

"Every child in Delhi, regardless of their background, will now have the chance to receive professional training and pursue their sporting dreams," she said.

Delhi Sports Minister Ashish Sood was also present at the event.

