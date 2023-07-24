SC stays ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque till 5 p.m. Wednesday

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday ordered that a Varanasi court’s direction allowing an extensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will not be enforced till 5 p.m. on Wednesday, saying that “some breathing time” should be given to the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee for appeal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Of India D. Y. Chandrachud and Justices J. B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra permitted the mosque management committee to move the Allahabad High Court to challenge the order passed by the Varanasi District Court.

The apex court passed the above direction after noting that the order of the district court was pronounced at 4.30 p.m. on July 21.

An ASI team had reached the mosque to carry on the survey on Monday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.