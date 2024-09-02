SC sets up panel to resolve grievances of protesting farmers at Punjab-Haryana border

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday ordered formation of a committee to amicably resolve the grievances of the farmers protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border.

A Bench headed by Justice Surya Kant suggested the panel headed by Justice Nawab Singh, a former judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, hold negotiations with the protesting farmers for removal of their tractors, trolleys, etc from the National Highway for the ease of the general public.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, granted liberty to farmers to shift their peaceful protests to an alternative site.

The apex court asked the high-powered committee to convene its first meeting within a week.

Apart from Justice Nawab Singh, the panel will have former Haryana DGP and retired IPS BS Sandhu, agricultural analyst Devender Sharma, Professor Ranjit Singh Ghuman, agricultural economist Dr Sukhpal Singh, and Professor Baldev Raj Kamboj as a special invitee.

Stressing that the protests should not be politicised, it asked farmers to not insist on demands that are not feasible.

The Supreme Court was considering the pleas moved by the Haryana government against the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordering the removal of barricades at the Shambhu border.

In an earlier hearing, the top court asked the states of Haryana and Punjab to suggest the terms of reference which the expert panel should deal with.

It mulled the formation of an independent committee to reach out to the agitating farmers to find out "some viable solution of the issues to the extent they are found to be just, fair, feasible and most importantly in the interest of one and all".

The SC had asked the Union and state governments to take some steps to reach out to the farmers and suggested sending a neutral umpire.

Observing that there exists a trust deficit between the stakeholders, the apex court had sought suggestions for names of individuals who can be included in the expert panel.

On July 10, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed to "at least" open the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana within a week.

In its order, a Division Bench of Justices GS Sandhawalia and Vikas Bahl asked the Punjab as well as the Haryana governments to ensure that the highway was restored to its original glory and open to one and all for the convenience of the public.

"The State of Punjab shall also ensure that the demonstrators gathered in their territory are also duly controlled as and when the situation so requires," ordered the High Court, asking all the kisan unions to maintain law and order.

It noted that the diversion which has been made to avoid the blockage was causing great inconvenience to the general public.

The decision came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the barricading amid increasing concerns over the disruption of traffic and its impact on daily commuters and the transportation of goods.

The interstate border was sealed to prevent protesting farmers from entering Haryana.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.