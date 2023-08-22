SC sets aside Kerala HC's stay on conviction of Ex-Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal in attempt to murder case

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside Kerala High Court's order staying the conviction of Lakshadweep MP and NCP leader P.P. Mohammed Faizal in an attempt to murder case.

A bench comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan remitted the matter back to the High Court for a fresh consideration, while clarifying that Faizal will continue as the people's representative in the meantime.

The bench said that the High Court did not consider the true position of law with respect to stay on conviction. In its impugned order, the Kerala HC suspended the conviction saying that if fresh elections would be conducted, enormous expenses would ensue.

Against this, the Union Territory (UT) of Lakshadweep had moved the Supreme Court challenging the HC order which had suspended Faizal’s conviction and sentence till disposal of his appeal.

In January this year, the Kavaratti Sessions Court convicted four people, including Faizal, in an attempt to murder case of a Congress party leader during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls and sentenced them to imprisonment for various terms for the different offences, including 10 years imprisonment for the offence under section 307 IPC (attempt to murder).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.