SC orders Satyendar Jain to diligently participate in trial, extends interim bail till Oct 9

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Extending the interim medical bail of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain till October 9, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered that the former Delhi Minister should diligently take part in the trial proceedings.

A special bench comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and Bela M. Trivedi said that pending proceedings before apex court should not be used as an excuse to defer proceedings before the trial court.

At the outset, the special bench was informed that Jain’s lawyer senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi could not appear before the court owing to personal difficulties.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the central agency, claimed that Jain was engaging in delay tactics to derail the trial proceedings and as much as 16 adjournments were taken to obtain documents from prosecution.

Raju requested the top court to pass suitable directions so that no further adjournments are sought from the trial court.

However, counsel appearing for Jain refuted ASG’s contention saying that only three dates were taken on his behalf and on other occasions, the matter was adjourned by the trial court for reasons beyond their control.

The bench asked the AAP leader to be “diligent” and said that the trial court may choose to adjourn the proceedings for genuine reasons only.

The matter will be taken up by the Supreme Court for further hearing on October 9.

On the last occasion, the top court had extended interim relief to Jain till September 25.

The Supreme Court in May had initially granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense.

In April this year, the Delhi High Court had dismissed bail pleas of Jain and his two aides in a money laundering case lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Jain has been in custody since May 30 last year in a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

--IANS

pds/dpb

