SC issues advisory against phishing attack impersonating official website

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a public notice against a phishing attack after several fake websites impersonating the official website of the top court were created and hosted on the Internet.

The notice said that the attackers were soliciting personal details and other confidential information. It advised the public to not share and divulge any personal and confidential information on these fake websites, as the same will enable the perpetrators to steal the information.

The public notice issued by the apex court registry asked the public at large to neither click on nor share the links they receive without verifying the authenticity.

"Please note that the Registry, Supreme Court of India will never ask for personal information, financial details or other confidential information. Please also note that the Supreme Court of India is the registered user of the domain name www.sci.gov.in and before clicking on any URL always hover over the URL to verify the same,” said the notice issued by Registrar (Technology) H.S. Jaggi.

The notice said that victims of the phishing attack must change passwords for online accounts and also contact the bank or credit card company to report unauthorised access.

"The Registry, Supreme Court of India has taken due concern of the phishing attack and has flagged the same with law enforcement agencies, to investigate the phishing attack and bring the perpetrators to justice," it said.

In September last year, the Supreme Court had to temporarily disable its YouTube channel after it was hacked and broadcasted videos promoting a cryptocurrency developed by a US-based company. Reportedly, the channel was renamed “Ripple” and a video titled "Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION" was live on the compromised channel.

Within hours, the services on the YouTube channel were resumed.

