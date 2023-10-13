SC imposes Rs 25,000 cost for 'frivolous' PIL seeking fresh oath to CJ of Bombay HC

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking an order for the administration of a fresh oath to Justice D.K. Upadhyay as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

The petitioner submitted before the court that Chief Justice Upadhyay did not use ‘I’ while taking oath.

A bench, comprising CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, J.B. Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra slammed the petitioner for wasting the top court's time with such a frivolous petition and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner for bringing such a petition to the court.

The petition also said that the Governors and CMs of all states and UT should be invited to the oath-taking ceremony as the CM of Goa and the Lt Governor of Daman and Diu were not invited to the ceremony.

"You are challenging the oath because the Governor said 'I' but the CJ didn't use the word 'I' while taking the oath? There is a limit to frivolity before the Supreme Court," the CJI said.

"We have to sit down and read these matters and burn the midnight oil! This is quite serious. We are imposing 1 lakh Rs as anticipatory costs in the matter. You deposit it and then we will hear you," the CJI remarked orally.

Noting that the PIL was a frivolous attempt to get some publicity for petitioners, the CJI stated that such PILs take the time of the court and deflect it from taking up important matters. The court imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner.

