SC to hear pollution cases related to Delhi, other cities today

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) The Supreme Court will expand its focus on air pollution to other cities in India during a hearing scheduled for Thursday. A Bench led by Justice Abhay S. Oka has sought details from the Central government about the country's most polluted cities, indicating that the issue will be addressed in phases.

This follows proceedings that were held on December 16, where the Division Bench of Justices A.S. Oka and A.G. Masih monitored Delhi’s pollution crisis, emphasising the capital’s failure to comply with the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016.

The Bench warned the Delhi government of potential contempt action for non-compliance and summoned the Chief Secretary of Delhi to explain the situation.

Meanwhile, in response to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi and the neighbouring cities of Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Gurugram, Faridabad in Haryana, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reimposed Stage-IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) late on Monday night. The AQI in the region crossed 400, necessitating the strictest measures to combat the severe pollution levels.

According to CAQM’s statement, Stage-IV measures, issued on December 13, 2024, under the Supreme Court's directives, include halting construction and demolition activities, curbing non-essential industrial operations, and intensifying traffic management efforts. These steps are in addition to the active measures under Stages III, II, and I of GRAP.

The Supreme Court has previously mandated Stage-III measures when AQI breaches 350 and Stage-IV when AQI surpasses 400. Despite earlier GRAP Stage-III measures, pollution levels worsened due to adverse meteorological conditions, including reduced mixing layer height and calm winds.

Delhi NCR frequently faces severe air quality during winter, driven by local emissions, stubble burning, and weather conditions. Authorities have urged residents to minimise outdoor activities and prioritise public transport to reduce emissions.

