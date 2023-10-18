SC to hear pleas of NewsClick editor, HR head on Thursday

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it will hear the petitions filed by the editor-in-chief of NewsClick, Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakraborty on Thursday.

The bench comprisingJustice B.R. Gavai and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra decided to adjourn the matter till Thursday.

Purkayastha has challenged his arrest by the Delhi Police under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). It is alleged that the news portal received money for running pro-China propaganda.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Purkayastha in the court.

Last week, the Delhi High Court dismissed pleas by Purkayastha and Chakraborty and upheld the police remand.

Both of them have been in Judicial custody since October 10.

On October 3, the Delhi Police arrested the duo after multiple raids, including at NewsClick office, and residences of editors and reporters of the news portal.

Purkayastha reached the apex court on Monday after his petitions were dismissed by the high court. Appearing for the accused, senior advocate Kapil Sibal in a special leave petition submitted before a Bench comprising CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra had requested an urgent listing saying that the editor was a 70-year-old.

