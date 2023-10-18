Ayushman facilities for inmates of Lucknow old age homes

Lucknow, Oct 18 (IANS) Inmates of old age homes in Lucknow will now avail healthcare benefits under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar has directed officials to issue necessary identification cards to all eligible senior citizens.

Gangwar stressed upon the need for access to healthcare for all the senior citizens who are currently in old age homes across the city.

hE directed the district supply officer to ensure that all the eligible senior citizens living in the old-age homes should be provided ration cards.

This, in turn, will serve as a verification for availing Ayushman cards.

“The healthcare benefits under the Ayushman Bharat scheme should reach each and every senior citizen living in old age homes. It should be ensured that all the eligible senior citizens should have access to Ayushman cards and officials should make sure that they get this done at the earliest,” Gangwar said on Wednesday.

He went on to direct the officials to conduct a survey and find out details of all such senior citizens who are living alone and are not properly attended.

He directed the district social welfare officer to appoint nodal officers who maintain a directory of all such senior citizens and ensure that their well-being is the responsibility of the department.

