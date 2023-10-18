Ethics Committee asks Nishikant Dubey, lawyer Dehadrai to present views on Oct 26 against Mahua Moitra

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The Ethics Committee of Parliament has summoned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jay Anant Dehadrai on October 26 for their allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over alleged "cash for Parliament questions".

The development comes a day after the complaint against Moitra was referred to the Ethics Committee.

On Sunday a massive controversy erupted after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey posed an allegation against Moitra that she took "cash and gifts" from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to "ask questions in Parliament".

Moitra responded to the allegations and said "CBI is welcome to investigate "right after they finish investigating Adani's offshore money trail, over-invoicing, benami account".

Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an inquiry against Moitra and her immediate suspension from the House for taking cash for question.

In his letter, Dubey said that he is in receipt of a letter from Jai Anant Dehadrai, Advocate, wherein, he has shared irrefutable evidence of bribes exchanged between Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani, a well known business tycoon, to ask question(s) in Parliament in exchange for 'Cash' and 'Gifts'.

Dubey also wrote to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding investigation into the IP Address of the Lok Sabha MP’s login credentials saying that she acted in a manner that was detrimental to India's national security.

Meanwhile, Moitra on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court against Dubey, close friend lawyer Dehadrai, and several media organisations, following what she alleges are false and defamatory accusations against her.

The defamation suit, which comes after Moitra issued a legal notice to Dubey, Dehadrai, and several media outlets, vehemently denying any wrongdoing.

