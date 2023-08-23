SC to hear on Aug 25 plea of TN seeking Cauvery water release by K'taka

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) The Supreme Court has decided to hear on August 25 the plea filed by Tamil Nadu demanding the release of the water of Cauvery river from the Karnataka dams.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai, PS Narasimha and Prashant Kumar Mishra will take up the matter for hearing on Friday.

Earlier on Monday, CJI DY Chandrachud had agreed to constitute a bench after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Tamil Nadu, sought urgent listing of the application seeking release of water for the month of August in accordance with the directions passed by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

The Tamil Nadu government had staged protests against Karnataka with CWMA for not releasing sufficient water to the state.

In its application, Tamil Nadu has sought direction from the top court to Karnataka to ensure the stipulated releases for the month of August and September as per the award of the Cauvery Tribunal award as modified by the Supreme Court in 2018.

