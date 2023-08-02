SC grants interim medical bail to former top Kerala IAS official Sivasankar

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 2 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim medical bail to M. Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in connection with the money laundering charges filed against him in the LIFE Mission case.

Sivasankar was arrested in February this year soon after he superannuated from service.

A bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and M.M. Sundresh grantedhim bail for two months.

The court also ordered Sivasankar not to visit any other place apart from his home and the hospital where he will be undergoing surgery and treatment for a spine ailment during his bail period.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), opposed his release on bail and pressed for judicial custody in the hospital considering Sivasankar's political clout.

The apex court was hearing an appeal challenging an order passed by the Kerala High Court last April rejecting Sivasankar's bail plea.

Sivasankar was arrested by the ED in connection with the 2020 LIFE Mission Case. The LIFE (Livelihood, Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) Mission is a housing security scheme of the Kerala government that aims to provide houses to all the landless and homeless residents of the State.

The case involved one specific project under this scheme which is alleged to have been funded by a foreign entity in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

The ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) against Sivasankar said that several persons, among whom are government officials including him, received pecuniary advantages and illegal gratification out of the funds received from UAE Red Crescent meant for flood victims in Kerala through the LIFE Mission project.

