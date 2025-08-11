SC declines to hear Bhupesh Baghel’s plea on PMLA provisions, asks him to approach HC

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s petition challenging certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi advised Baghel to approach the High Court instead.

Baghel argued that Sections 50 and 63 of the Act -- which empower the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to summon individuals and compel them to answer questions -- are unconstitutional and violate fundamental rights.

He also sought a reading down of Section 44, proposing that ED officers be allowed to conduct “further investigation” after filing the original complaint only in exceptional cases, with prior permission from a jurisdictional court and necessary safeguards in place.

The bench observed that there was “nothing wrong” with the provisions themselves, but if misuse was alleged, the appropriate remedy could be taken from the High Court.

Earlier, on August 2, Baghel and his son Chaitanya Baghel had moved the Supreme Court questioning the legal authority of central agencies -- the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED -- in probing alleged irregularities linked to the multi-crore Chhattisgarh liquor scam. The petition sought clarity on whether the agencies had overstepped their mandate under PMLA and other laws.

The ED is investigating allegations of a Rs 2,000-crore liquor syndicate that allegedly operated during Baghel’s tenure, collecting illegal commissions and selling unaccounted liquor through state-run outlets.

Baghel has dismissed the charges as politically motivated, calling the ED’s actions -- especially the raids on his Bhilai residence coinciding with his son’s birthday -- an example of “vendetta politics” by the Centre.

The Congress has thrown its weight behind Baghel, organising protests across Raipur, Jagdalpur, and other districts, accusing the BJP-led central government of weaponising investigative agencies to intimidate opposition leaders.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.