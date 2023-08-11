SC Collegium rejects representation by Patna HC judge to defer transfer due to son's exams

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its recommendation for transfer of Patna High Court's Justice Madhuresh Prasad, rejecting his request to defer it as the board examinations of his son are in February next year.

On August 3, the Collegium had recommended transfer of Justice Prasad to Calcutta HC for better administration of justice.

Justice Prasad conveyed his consent for his transfer, but requested the collegium that while it takes a final decision in the matter, it may take into consideration the fact that board examination of his younger son is due in February 2024.

But the collegium, in a resolution uploaded late on Thursday on the apex court’s website. said: "We have considered the request made by Mr Justice Madhuresh Prasad. The Collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him. The Collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation."

The Collegium headed by CJI DY Chandrachud said that it has consulted other judges of the apex court who are conversant with the affairs of the Patna High Court and has also consulted the Chief Justices of the High Court of Judicature at Patna and High Court at Calcutta.

