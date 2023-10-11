SC Collegium recommends elevation of three judicial officers as Bombay HC judges

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium. headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, has recommended the appointment of three judicial officers as Bombay High Court Judges.

The recommendation for appointment of judicial officers Abhay Jainarayanji Mantri, Shyam Chhaganlal Chandak, and Neeraj Pradeep Dhote as HC judges was made on June 27 this year by the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

"The Chief Ministers and the Governors of the States of Maharashtra and Goa have concurred with the recommendation," read the statement uploaded on the website of the apex court on Wednesday.

The SC Collegium said that it has consulted “colleagues” conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Bombay to ascertain the fitness and suitability of these judicial officers for elevation. It said that having regard to the fact that the High Court Collegium and the consultee-judges have found these judicial officers fit and suitable and inputs placed in the file do not contain any observation adverse to their integrity or reputation, the Collegium recommended for their appointment as a judge of the High Court of Bombay. It noted that two of these officers were previously overlooked for appointment as judges of the High Court as per the opinion rendered by one of the consultee-judges.

"The Collegium resolves to recommend that (1) Shri Abhay Jainarayanji Mantri, (2) Shri Shyam Chhaganlal Chandak, and (3) Shri Neeraj Pradeep Dhote, judicial officers, be appointed as judges of the High Court of Bombay. Their inter se seniority be fixed as per the existing practice," read the statement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.