SC Collegium recommends appointment of permanent judges in Telangana, Madras HCs

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by CJI Sanjiv Khanna, on Wednesday recommended the appointment of 3 permanent judges in the Telangana High Court and 2 permanent judges in the Madras High Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 5th February, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in the High Court for the State of Telangana: 1. Shri Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty, 2. Shri Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, and 3. Smt. Justice Sujana Kalasikam," said a statement uploaded on the official website of the apex court.

In a separate statement, the SC Collegium said that it has approved the proposal for the appointment of Justices Venkatachari Lakshminarayanan and Periyasamy Vadamalai, as permanent Judges in the Madras High Court.

The Chief Justice and Judges of the High Courts are to be appointed by the President under clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution.

The Chief Justice, while sending his recommendation for appointing an additional Judge as a permanent Judge, must along with his recommendation furnish statistics of month-wise disposal of cases and judgments rendered by the judge concerned as well as the number of cases reported in the Law Journal duly certified by him.

The information would also be furnished regarding the total number of working days, the number of days he actually attended the court and the days of his absence during the period for which the disposal statistics are sent.

Additional Judges can be appointed by the President under clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution. As per the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) regulating the appointment of HC judges, the Chief Justice of the High Court should not make a recommendation for the appointment of an additional Judge when a vacancy for a permanent Judge is available.

