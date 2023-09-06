SC calls for status report from Manipur government on recovery of arms

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday called for a status report on recovery of arms, which were allegedly looted during sectarian violence and strife in Manipur, from "all sources".

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, had, in its judgement on August 7, asked the Centre and Manipur government to formulate and implement a plan to recover any missing arms after taking stock of the number of arms missing or looted from the state’s armouries.

The bench pursued the affidavit filed by the state Chief Secretary refuting the claims that there was shortage of food supplies and an outbreak of chickenpox and measles in the relief camps.

"The Chief Secretary has furnished details of supplies of food and medicine and steps which have been taken to distribute rations in the nine camps. If any further grievance subsists in regard to specific instances, this should be brought to notice of district administration. Any such grievance should be dealt with expeditiously," the apex court noted in its order.

On September 1, the Supreme Court-appointed committee headed by J&K High Court's former Chief Justice Gita Mittal had drawn the attention of the apex court to the fact that there is a blockade in Manipur's Moreh as a result of which food supplies cannot be delivered.

The top court had then directed both the Union and the Manipur governments to ensure that supplies of food, essential medicines and other essential items continue to be distributed in the affected areas so that "no part of the population suffers on account of the existing or apprehending blockades".

It had also sought an affidavit from the Chief Secretary detailing steps taken to ameliorate the situation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.