SC asks Omar Abdullah & estranged wife to go for mediation

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Supreme Court on Friday asked former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife, Payal to go for mediation regarding the settlement between the parties.

The matter was listed before the bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah. “Let the party work out for mediation,” the top court said, adding that the parties should appear before the apex court mediation centre.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Omar Abdullah while Senior Advocate Shyam Diwan appeared for his estranged wife and both of them suggested mediation.

The top court said that an attempt can be taken for a settlement though it understands some marriages are not fixable.

Omar Abdullah has challenged the Delhi High Court order of December 12, 2023, which dismissed his plea against a family court order denying him a divorce from his estranged wife.

Delhi's Patiala House Court on August 30, 2016, dismissed his petition seeking divorce on the grounds of cruelty. He filed the plea in 2013. They got married in September 1994 but have been living apart since 2009. The couple has two sons.

While dismissing the appeal, the division bench of the Delhi High Court said it found no infirmity in the family court order denying divorce to him.

The high court also said the allegations of cruelty by Omar Abdullah against his wife are vague. The bench noted further that the appellant failed to prove any act of cruelty, whether physical or mental, by his estranged wife.

The high court dismissed the appeal, finding it without merit. The family court had dismissed his petition, stating that he failed to prove the claims of cruelty or desertion.

