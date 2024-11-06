SC asks NCP's Ajit Pawar faction to publish disclaimer on ‘clock’ symbol within 36 hrs

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the NCP's Ajit Pawar faction - which has been recognised by the Election Commission as the "real" NCP - to give wide publicity to its interim orders requiring the addition of disclaimers in party advertisements that the allocation of the party's clock symbol is sub judice and subject to the outcome of proceedings pending before the top court.

A bench, headed by Justice Surya Kant, asked the Ajit Pawar side to publish fresh disclaimers regarding the clock symbol in newspapers, including in Marathi, within 36 hours.

The apex court was dealing with an application filed by the Sharad Pawar faction demanding that the Ajit Pawar camp be temporarily allotted a new symbol for the Maharashtra Assembly elections instead of the clock.

Pulling up Ajit Pawar's side over the delay in publishing the disclaimer in newspapers, it directed that the disclaimer should be published within 36 hours.

In an earlier hearing, the Supreme Court had stressed that the parties should meticulously comply with its orders and asked both sides not to violate the March 19 interim direction.

In that order, the SC had asked the Ajit Pawar-led party to issue a public notice in English, Marathi, and Hindi editions, stating that the usage of the clock symbol reserved for the NCP is subject to the final outcome of proceedings pending before the Supreme Court.

"Such a declaration shall be incorporated in every pamphlet, advertisement, audio, or video clip to be issued on behalf of the respondents (Ajit Pawar-led party)," it had said.

The SC had clarified that the Nationalist Congress Party–Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) - having the ‘Man Blowing Turha’ symbol - will also follow court orders and not use the clock symbol. Further, it had asked Ajit Pawar's side to sensitise NCP workers, office bearers and candidates to not defy the top court’s direction.

In another plea filed before the Supreme Court, Sharad Pawar group leader Jayant Patil has sought disqualification of Ajit Pawar faction MLAs for defecting and joining the Sena-BJP government.

