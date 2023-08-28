SC allows Bihar ex-MP Prabhunath Singh to appear virtually in 1995 double murder case

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The Supreme Court recently allowed former Bihar MP Prabhunath Singh to appear virtually through video conferencing for hearing on the quantum of sentence after it held him guilty in 1995 double murder case.



A bench headed by Justices S.K. Kaul exempted the RJD leader from physical appearance against the top court’s earlier direction asking Bihar’s Home Secretary and DGP (Director General of Police) to produce him on September 1 before the apex court, when order as to the quantum of sentence will be pronounced.

On August 18, a special bench comprising Justices S.K. Kaul, Abhay S. Oka and Vikram Nath held the former legislator guilty in connection with a 1995 double murder case, reversing the acquittal decision rendered by the Patna High Court.

“Accused-respondent no. 2 (Prabhunath Singh) is thus convicted under Sections 302 and 307 IPC for the murders of Daroga Rai and Rajendra Rai and also for attempt to murder of injured Lalmuni Devi (mother of deceased Rajendra Rai),” it had said.

In its judgement, the apex court had said that there was sufficient evidence to show that Singh murdered Rajendra Rai and Daroga Rai near a polling booth in Bihar’s Chhapra in 1995.

The appeal before the top court was instituted by the brother of the deceased in 2012 against the order of the Patna High Court upholding acquittal by trial court on the ground of lack of evidence.

As per the FIR, Singh openly fired from his rifle on a group of people who did not vote for him while they were returning after casting their vote in the election in 1995.

Prabhunath Singh is currently serving life imprisonment in another murder case of Ashok Singh.

