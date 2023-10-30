SC admits writ petition of B.Ed candidates in teachers' recruitment case in Bihar

Patna, Octo 30 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday admitted the writ petition of B-Ed candidates against teachers' recruitment in Bihar and fixed November 3 as the next date for hearing.

A writ petition in this regard was filed by Bihar Primary Youth Teacher Association in the apex court in the second week of October challenging the results of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

A hearing in this regard was held on October 20 but in the wake of Durga Puja vacations, it was rescheduled for Monday (October 30).

Dipankar Gaurav, one of the petitioners, pointed out the contents of the notification in the apex court and said that BPSC has not mentioned a single point about not giving the result to B-Ed candidates in the primary teacher segment.

BPSC has changed the points in the notification midway and not given the result despite having given the examinations.

Gaurav pointed out that BPSC, instead of announcing the result of DL-Ed and B-Ed candidates jointly, has considered only DL-Ed candidates for the primary teachers.

