SC adjourns Lalit Modi family dispute case to Nov for final hearing

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the family property dispute case involving former IPL head Lalit Modi and his mother Bina Modi, the wife of late industrialist K. K. Modi, to November for final hearing.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Bela M. Trivedi and Ujjal Bhuyan posted the matter for final hearing in November 2023.

"List in November 2023 for final hearing," the bench ordered.

Lalit Modi had moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court judgment that the anti-arbitration injunction lawsuit filed by Bina Modi against her son is maintainable.

The apex court had appointed former top court judge Justice R.V. Raveendran as a mediator to settle the family property between the mother-son duo.

On April 13, the top court accepted the unconditional apology tendered by Lalit Modi in the contempt case over his remarks against the Indian judiciary on social media.

The court noted that Lalit Modi has already deleted the offending posts and published an apology in newspapers.

It said that in future, if any statement is made by him which even remotely tarnishes Indian judiciary, then it will be viewed very seriously.

In the Modi family dispute, there was an undertaking given before the court that no statements will be made on social media.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.