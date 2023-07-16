SBSP chief Rajbhar returns to NDA fold in UP

Lucknow, July 16 (IANS) Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) is back in the NDA fold.

SBSP President Om Prakash Rajbhar announced on Twitter that he had met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on July 14 and decided to contest the 2024 elections together.

Rajbhar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ‘taking us along.’

He further said, “We will attend the NDA meeting in Delhi on 18th July. The post of minister is not important for me. Now there is no competition in Uttar Pradesh.”

He said that the alliance between BJP and SBSP would go a long way in empowering the OBCs and weaker sections of society.

