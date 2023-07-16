The eldest member of K-Pop giants BTS, Jin took Weverse to announce that he has received a promotion in the military. This surprised the fans because his promotion was two months earlier than scheduled.

BTS ARMY couldn’t contain their happiness after hearing the news and took social media to express their delight and congratulate the idol. They were thrilled that Jin came on Weverse to share the news as a month had gone without an update from him.

Jin, on Weverse said that he got promoted to the rank of ‘Corporal’ after gaining the title of an ‘elite soldier’. In South Korea, all men between the age of 18 and 35, who are physically abled are deemed to enlist in the army to complete their mandatory military service.

Earlier this year, Jin informed the fans that he was serving as an assistant instructor at a front-line infantry division boot camp in Yeoncheon. Jin was the first member from BTS who began his mandatory military service last December and his previous note for the fans made his discharge date clear, that is, June 12, 2024.

Jin hinted in a comment that he had won a special fighter and was promoted early. Jin was scheduled to become a corporal on September 1st as of the date of enlistment, but he seems to have advanced early two months ahead of time as he won the special forces.… pic.twitter.com/VB1gtTj9Dc — Hourly Jin 👩🏻‍🚀 (@hourjinnie) July 12, 2023

Speaking about his early promotion, originally Jin’s promotion was during September this year but his promotion came early because of the title he received for his tremendous service in the military.

According to a Korean media outlet, an ‘elite soldier’ is an honorary title given to the soldier who ace in all of the training. Jin was given this title for his outstanding performance during the training. According to a report, soldiers who receive the title wear a special emblem on uniforms, get opportunities for early promotion and can take extra leaves.

