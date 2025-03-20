Sber500 invites applications for new startup accelerator programme

Moscow, March 20 (IANS) Sber500, the international startup seed accelerator, on Thursday invited applications for new technology startups from different countries.

To participate, the startups must show a complete team, finished products, and first sales.

The programme will prioritise AI agents, AI assistants, and science-based solutions (DeepTech), as well as teams from the BRICS countries.

"125 startups, graduates of previous Sber500 seasons, have raised more than RUB 3.7 bn in investments and signed nearly 9,500 commercial contracts," said Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank.

"The Sber500 seed accelerator gives technology companies access to international experts, Sber's partners, and investors," he added.

Vedyakhin informed that last year, every fourth application came from foreign startups from 28 countries.

"This year, we will be focusing on AI agents and DeepTech solutions, and we want to engage even more participants from abroad, especially from the BRICS countries,” he said.

The company noted that the accelerator programme will continue for about three months.

The participants will get to work with senior experts and mentors from 17 countries both in groups and individually.

About 150 startups are expected to participate in the online bootcamp (the first stage of the accelerator).

Specialists will help them adapt their strategy, prepare for scaling, strengthen their market position, and find partners for piloting.

Twenty-five finalists will continue their training. They will have access to 40 major Russian companies, various departments at Sber, hundreds of business angels, and venture funds.

The finals, demo day in Moscow, will see the startups pitch their solutions to executives of large companies and potential investors.

The deadline for applications is May 12, 2025, the company said.

