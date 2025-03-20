Govt to set up committee to increase revenue through Maharashtra State Lottery: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday announced that a committee of elected representatives headed by former Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar will be formed before the conclusion of the ongoing budget session on March 26 to suggest measures to increase revenue through the state lottery.

In his reply to the debate on the Finance Department’s proposals in the annual budget, DCM Pawar said: "The government is working at various levels to increase the state's revenue. Efforts are also being made through the Maharashtra State Lottery. A committee of public representatives will be formed to suggest measures along the lines of Kerala to increase the income through the Maharashtra State Lottery. The chairman of this committee will be Sudhir Mungantiwar. The committee will have to submit a report within one month of its formation."

He reiterated that the state finances are in good shape and the government has been quite serious about maintaining fiscal discipline. He claimed that the government has succeeded in maintaining the revenue deficit below one per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) and the fiscal deficit below 3 per cent of the GSDP. He told the assembly that the GSDP is estimated to be at Rs 49.39 lakh crore in 2025-26 against Rs 12.80 lakh crore in 2011-12.

Ajit Pawar also refuted the opposition’s charge that the state's expenditure has been just 43 per cent saying that it has reached 77.26 per cent. The government's goal will be to collect 100 per cent revenue in the next year 2025-26, he added.

He also reiterated that the government is committed to providing monthly aid of Rs 2,100 to eligible women beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin Yojana after examining the status of state finances. Until then these beneficiaries will continue to get Rs 1,500 per month.

DCM Pawar said that the government stands firmly behind the paddy farmers of the state. He announced that a bonus of Rs 20,000 per hectare will be given to paddy farmers within the limit of two hectares. This bonus, which will benefit paddy farmers in East Vidarbha to a large extent, will be paid soon.

Regarding the procurement of paddy, the Deputy Chief Minister said that a meeting will be held in this regard by March 31. The government will take all possible measures to bring transparency in the procurement of paddy. Funds will be made available for the construction of Panand roads through the Rural Development Department. There will be no shortage of funds for this, he asserted.

In the budget for financial year 2025-26, budgetary demands of Rs 1,84,287 crore have been approved for the Finance Department.

