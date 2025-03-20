MCA honours Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji with Lifetime Achievement Award

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday conferred cricket legends Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for their extraordinary contributions to the sport.

Vengsarkar and Edulji have been key contributors to Mumbai and Indian cricket, not only as players but also as administrators. They were honoured at a glittering Annual Awards Function held at the Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy and Recreation Centre in BKC, Mumbai, where MCA also celebrated the city’s cricketing excellence and recognised the top performers of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

The awards were presented in the presence of C. P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra, and Ashish Shelar, Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, along with MCA president Ajinkya Naik and members of the Apex Council.

A key member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, Vengsarkar captained India in 10 Tests and 18 ODIs and later served as MCA Vice-President and Chairman of BCCI’s Selection Committee. Edulji, whose international career spanned over 17 years, played a pioneering role in establishing and promoting women’s cricket in India.

Former MCA Vice-President Prof. Ratnakar Shetty and Pravin Barve were also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for their remarkable contributions to cricket administration.

“These awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and excellence that define Mumbai cricket. Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji have been true legends, and their contributions to both, Mumbai and Indian cricket, have been phenomenal. Similarly, Prof. Ratnakar Shetty and Pravin Barve ji have played pivotal roles in shaping Mumbai’s cricket legacy. We are proud to honour them with MCA’s Lifetime Achievement Award. I also congratulate all the award winners for their outstanding performances,” said MCA President Ajinkya Naik.

Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Sayali Satghare and Sanika Chalke were among the standout individual award winners.

MCA also celebrated the success of the Ajinkya Rahane-led Ranji Trophy champions and other Mumbai teams for their remarkable performances in domestic tournaments during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. They also awarded Sharad Pawar Scholarship to 15 young exceptional players, boosting their cricket dreams and encouraging them to make their mark in the cricketing world.

