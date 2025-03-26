Sber enters Top 25 of Europe’s most valued banking brands

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Sber has been ranked 78th among the Top 500 banking brands and 22nd in the ranking of the 25 most valuable bank brands in Europe.

Sber also outperformed Norway’s DNB, Italy’s UniCredit, and the Dutch ABN AMRO.

Sber has maintained its leadership among the most valued Russian banking brands in 2025. According to Brand Finance, Sber’s brand value reached $4.8 billion, climbing from $4.4 bn in 2024.

Despite the sanctions and the challenging geopolitical environment, the bank is strengthening its positions thanks to the trust of 110 million individual and 3.3 million corporate clients.

Sber creates high-tech, user-friendly, cost-efficient, safe, and secure products and services that help people address their day-to-day issues, set long-term goals, and attain them.

“Sber is a major global bigtech creating innovation-driven solutions for different aspects of life. Dozens of Sber’s R&D departments work on hundreds of high-tech projects and undertake applied research in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, blockchain, and robotics, to name a few," said Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank.

"These projects enable the transformation of the lessons we’ve learned into cutting-edge technology and products, positioning us to remain the most valued brand of all Russian financial institutions. We will keep driving our technology for people to use the world’s best services easily and securely," Vedyakhin added.

Sberbank was the first in Russia to launch a biometric payment solution, called Smile to Pay, for all Russian citizens over the age of 18.

Over two million people in Russia used the service in 2024.

Sber is a global merchant acquiring leader and Europe’s biggest acquirer, according to The Largest Merchant Acquirers Worldwide by Nilson Report.

Sberbank has also been a socially responsible market player for years, pursuing initiatives in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

For instance, thanks to Sber, the city of Gorno-Altaisk will soon have a super-modern air harbour that meets the high requirements of air traffic management, which will replace an outdated and now-defunct airport.

