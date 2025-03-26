Andhra Pradesh plans SME Park with Japanese collaboration

Amaravati, March 26 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government plans to collaborate with renowned Japanese developers to establish a dedicated SME Park near Sri City.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with a Japanese delegation led by Ambassador Keiichi Ono here on Thursday to explore avenues for strengthening collaboration and growth.

During the meeting, he mentioned the history of strong ties with Japan and highlighted the state’s thriving Japanese ecosystem in Sri City, which has been instrumental in attracting Japanese firms.

The discussions focused on strengthening economic ties, expanding Japanese investments in Andhra Pradesh, and exploring collaborations across various sectors such as shipbuilding, electronics, chemicals, automobiles, and education to drive new opportunities for growth.

Meanwhile, Industries, Commerce and Food Processing Minister T.G. Bharath has invited the Japanese companies to invest in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing programme ‘Japan’s connect with Andhra Pradesh’ at Vijayawada on Wednesday and attended by the Japanese Ambassador and a Japanese business delegation attended the programme, the minister, speaking on ‘investment, infrastructure, people to people exchange & education’, urged the representatives of various companies to come forward to invest in the state. He said that Andhra Pradesh is an ideal destination for investment.

Bharath termed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as the biggest ambassador of Andhra Pradesh. He recalled how Naidu’s vision led to the rapid development of Hyderabad.

The Minister said that Andhra Pradesh is marching ahead with the speed of doing business, with the government extending all the support to investors.

He claimed that in just nine months, the government headed by Chandrababu Naidu secured investment of Rs 8.5 lakh crore. The government is also planning to provide pending incentives.

Bharath stated that everyone knows what happened in the state during the last five years."Now we have given confidence to investors with the CBN brand,” he said.

Highlighting the immense investment potential the state offers, the Minister said that investment can be made across sectors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.